Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 2.8 %

HL opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,949. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

