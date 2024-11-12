Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and traded as high as $10.65. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 4,571 shares trading hands.

Hennessy Advisors Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 17.39 and a quick ratio of 17.39.

Hennessy Advisors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

About Hennessy Advisors

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hennessy Advisors stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HNNA Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Hennessy Advisors as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

