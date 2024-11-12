Holistic Planning LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Holistic Planning LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,039.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 310.0% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 39.5% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 89.7% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $178.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.78. The company has a market cap of $835.61 billion, a PE ratio of 155.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.19%.

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

