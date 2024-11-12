Innate Pharma (IPHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPHA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Innate Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

