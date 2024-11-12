Insider Buying: Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Insider Buys 10,304 Shares of Stock

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Arkle bought 10,304 shares of Vietnam Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.40) per share, with a total value of £59,248 ($76,242.44).
Vietnam Enterprise Price Performance
VEIL stock opened at GBX 577 ($7.43) on Tuesday. Vietnam Enterprise has a 1-year low of GBX 531 ($6.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 615.50 ($7.92). The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -627.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 580.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 585.08. The company has a current ratio of 500.97, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Vietnam Enterprise Company Profile
