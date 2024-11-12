Insider Buying: Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Insider Buys 10,304 Shares of Stock

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Arkle bought 10,304 shares of Vietnam Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.40) per share, with a total value of £59,248 ($76,242.44).

VEIL stock opened at GBX 577 ($7.43) on Tuesday. Vietnam Enterprise has a 1-year low of GBX 531 ($6.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 615.50 ($7.92). The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -627.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 580.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 585.08. The company has a current ratio of 500.97, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

