Insider Selling: Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells C$4,184,238.00 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Christian Mayer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$209.21, for a total value of C$4,184,238.00.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIG. Raymond James downgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.