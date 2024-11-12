Insider Selling: SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Senior Officer Sells C$13,383.24 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) Senior Officer Robert Duchscher sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.29, for a total value of C$13,383.24.

SunOpta Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at C$10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.09. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.02 and a 1 year high of C$10.48.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of C$240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.