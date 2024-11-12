Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $139.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.75.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Integer stock opened at $139.60 on Thursday. Integer has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $139.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integer will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,208,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,911,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Integer by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 488,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 353,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,880,000 after acquiring an additional 135,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 286,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

