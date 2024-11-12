InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 701.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in InterDigital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $344,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,092,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,392,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital by 51,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 743,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,635,000 after acquiring an additional 741,820 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 28.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,420,000 after purchasing an additional 48,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $187.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.82. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $187.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $99,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,615.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,102.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $99,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,615.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,205 shares of company stock worth $716,218 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

