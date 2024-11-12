Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,793 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 140,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 70,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

