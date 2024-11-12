Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $100.62 and traded as low as $98.15. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $98.32, with a volume of 81,556 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $181.89 million, a P/E ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.62.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter worth about $112,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 75.8% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter valued at about $85,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

