Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 97.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,290,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,247,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GRPM opened at $123.02 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $85.81 and a 12-month high of $123.94. The company has a market cap of $428.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

