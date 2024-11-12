Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,562,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 483,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,700,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.10. The stock has a market cap of $838.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $91.09 and a one year high of $123.62.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.