iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

