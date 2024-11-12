iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 121.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after acquiring an additional 214,048 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,838,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,567 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,526,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $114.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $83.25 and a 52-week high of $114.84.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

