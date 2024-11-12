iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 389.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $184.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

