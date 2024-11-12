iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,049,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $313.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.25. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.43 and a 12 month high of $314.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.