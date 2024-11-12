iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Trimmed by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,029,000 after buying an additional 564,826 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,720,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 789.1% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 506,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,567,000 after buying an additional 449,917 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $180.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $181.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

