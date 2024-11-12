iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Lifted by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 648.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after acquiring an additional 256,218 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after purchasing an additional 198,869 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,813.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 139,184 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 233,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,216,000 after buying an additional 114,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $137.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $138.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

