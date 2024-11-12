iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Cut by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,607,475 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 398,292 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 88,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,108.6% during the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 62,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,453,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.19 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.95.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

