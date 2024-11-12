iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 142,141 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,511,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,693,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,876,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after buying an additional 48,545 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ITA opened at $157.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

