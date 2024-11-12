John Festival Purchases 50,050 Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director John Festival purchased 50,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.20 per share, with a total value of C$310,310.00.

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$991.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CJ. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

