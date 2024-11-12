JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $239.41 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $145.16 and a one year high of $248.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.24 and its 200-day moving average is $208.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.