JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after buying an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $1,888,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $239.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

