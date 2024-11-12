JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Stock Holdings Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

