KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in KBR were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in KBR by 2,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in KBR by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 454.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in KBR by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.82.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KBR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

