Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $55.62.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.87%.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

About Kewaunee Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Featured Stories

