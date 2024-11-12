Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance
Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $55.62.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.87%.
Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific
About Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
