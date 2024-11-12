Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) versus Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) Critical Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Actelis Networks and Maris-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actelis Networks -78.75% -5,659.70% -45.96% Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Actelis Networks and Maris-Tech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actelis Networks $5.61 million 1.49 -$6.29 million ($1.48) -0.94 Maris-Tech $6.97 million 2.09 -$2.71 million N/A N/A

Maris-Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Actelis Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Maris-Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Maris-Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Actelis Networks has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maris-Tech has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maris-Tech beats Actelis Networks on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in drone, robotic, defense, homeland security, HLS, intelligence gathering, autonomous vehicle, and space markets and applications. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

