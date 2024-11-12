Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,776.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,384.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $285.91 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.24 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.23.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Mizuho increased their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

