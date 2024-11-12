Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 21 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 29.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $743,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 38.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 370.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Equinix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $913.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $877.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $812.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 82.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $943.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,633,777 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $671.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.63.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

