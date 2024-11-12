Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,317 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

