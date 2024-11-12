Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $180.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.05 and its 200-day moving average is $160.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $181.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

