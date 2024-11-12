Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 227 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,391.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

