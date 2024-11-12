Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 100.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $292.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $209.39 and a twelve month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.