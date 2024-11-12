Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $392,000 Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $1,138,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $1,689,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $194.70 on Tuesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $201.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.62.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

