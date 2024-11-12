Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 97.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,327 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 257.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.4 %

BLK stock opened at $1,053.84 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $658.14 and a 1-year high of $1,068.34. The stock has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $953.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $861.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.16 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,019.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

