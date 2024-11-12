Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 274.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.83. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.