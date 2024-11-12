Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $682,000 Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,693 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,689,000 after buying an additional 1,773,020 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in GSK by 1.7% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,953,602 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,623,000 after purchasing an additional 66,765 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in GSK by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,433,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 30.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,398,000 after purchasing an additional 554,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GSK by 33.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,875,000 after purchasing an additional 569,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3928 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Guggenheim cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.