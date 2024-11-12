Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $735,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NLY opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -283.36 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.