Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,699,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $349.44 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $349.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.05 and its 200-day moving average is $202.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.