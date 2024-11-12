Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 17.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 15.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $200.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

