Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,881,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,905,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 928,597 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 62.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,152,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,046,000 after acquiring an additional 444,911 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $225.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

