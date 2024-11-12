Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $529,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $206.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.29 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

