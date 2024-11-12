Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New $436,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. American Trust raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,839.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,678 shares of company stock worth $13,840,428 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PH opened at $708.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.99. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $415.97 and a 1 year high of $711.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

