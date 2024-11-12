Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,159 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 259.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after purchasing an additional 65,476 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 162,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 92,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.