Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,586 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 128.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.29 and a 200-day moving average of $252.56. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.03 and a 1 year high of $276.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

