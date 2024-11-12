Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,824 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 123.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 530.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 70,342 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOM stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

