Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 100.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 37.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 0.4 %

WELL stock opened at $137.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.23. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

