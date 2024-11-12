Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,690 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In related news, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,097.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $77,118.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,097.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $232,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,428.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,044 shares of company stock valued at $645,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

