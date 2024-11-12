Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,105 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 8.6% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,095,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,712.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,095,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,712.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,900 shares of company stock worth $8,224,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.25 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 59.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

